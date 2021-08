SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is reporting a fatal crash involving two semi-trailers in Smith County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on US 69 at FM 346, leaving the main lanes closed with a detour to Frontage Road.

Motorists should expect delays through the area and use caution. DPS Troopers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is available.