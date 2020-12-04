Faulkner, Woldert park ponds being stocked with hundreds of trout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are now more fish to catch in the ponds at Tyler’s Faulkner and Woldert parks.

The Texas Park and Wildlife began stocking trout in the ponds on Wednesday and will release more trout in the ponds next month, said information from the city.

Each pond will be stocked with 700 trout.

Below are the Harvest Regulations and License Requirements from the Texas Parks and Wildlife website:

Harvest Regulations:

No Minimum Length Limit; Daily Bag = 5 trout

An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

License Regulations:

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license. More about fishing licenses and stamps.

Licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing within a Texas State Park.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 903-531-1370 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.