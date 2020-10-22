FDA approves drug that has been used for treatment of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK|AP) – The Federal Drug Administration recently approved the drug Veklury, which has Remdesivir and has been used for treating COVID-19.

Veklury was created by Gilead Sciences Inc. and approved on Thursday.

Remdesivir was already approved in the United Kingdom and in Europe and was one of the drugs that President Donald Trump took while he had COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, before it was approved, it was authorized only for emergency use. A study found that it shortened the recovery time by five days.

In a study by the World Health Organization that involved more than 11,000 patients in 30 countries, about 2,750 people were randomly assigned to get Remdesivir. The rest got either the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the immune-system booster interferon, the antiviral combo lopinavir-ritonavir, or just usual care. The other drugs used have been ruled out for COVID-19 by previous studies but not Remdesivir.

The results of that study have not been published in a journal or reviewed by independent scientists, but were posted on a site researchers use to share results quickly.