Field amputation performed on Oklahoma City iron company worker after hand caught in machine

by: Hicham Raache, KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A doctor performed a field amputation on a worker who became ensnared in a conveyor belt at an iron company in Oklahoma City.

The emergency situation occurred Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of East Reno, near Reno and Martin Luther King Avenue.

The worker’s hand became caught in a conveyor belt, suffering extreme injury and could not be freed without an amputation being performed.

A doctor amputated much of the man’s arm – near the shoulder – to free him from the machine.

No further details were provided on the man’s condition.

