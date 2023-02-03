TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Fire Department is investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire in East Texas on Thursday.

Officials say crews responded to the scene on the 100 block of Jerome St. around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters found an elderly woman inside the home and managed to bring her outside. They attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Fire claims life of elderly woman in Texarkana (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

When Lifenet EMS arrived on the scene, they attempted resuscitation efforts but were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

Officials say the cause of death is not yet determined and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.