Fire Station 9 in Tyler celebrates new engine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire Station 9, located on 9111 Paluxy Drive, held a push-in celebration welcoming a new fire engine at the station on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

150 years ago, when firefighters would go to a fire, they would hook up their horses to a carriage. After the fire they would bring the horses back and sometimes the horses wouldn’t back up. They would detach the horses and push the carriage in the fire house.

“It is really to pay homage to the firefighters back in the 1800s…It’s a sign of respect and sign of appreciation for what you do for our city and for our community,” Don Warren, the Mayor of Tyler said.

This was the second Pierce engine that the station acquired over the past few years. The new engine has 750 gallons and will replace a truck that only had 500 gallons.

The truck has all LED lights and weighs between 40,000 and 50,000 pounds and can go 65 miles per hour.

A fire trucks durability lasts around 15 years. The truck Fire Station 9 received replaces a truck that was older than that.