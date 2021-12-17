1 dead after house fire near Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – 1 person died after a house fire on Friday near Chapel Hill.

The house was in the 1500 block of Rolling Pines Drive. First responders were still at the scene around 3:00 p.m. A justice of the peace has also been called.

Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department and the Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

First responders were seen working on the outside of the house, and the scene was taped off.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.