1 dies, firefighter injured in Cedar Creek Lake fire that spread to second home

MABANK. Texas (KETK) – One person died in a house fire pre-dawn Sunday in the Enchanted Isle neighborhood on Cedar Creek Lake.

The identify of the victim was not immediately released.

One of the firefighters suffered a minor eye injury, said information posted by Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The fire destroyed one home and the spread to another. High winds coming off the lake helped spread the fire to a second home, the information said.

One home was nearly engulfed when firefighters arrived and the second had flames coming from the roof area.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family of the victim of this fire,” the statement said.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

PSFR was assisted at the scene by the following departments: Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Log Cabin, Caney City, Malakoff, Mabank, Seven Points, Tool, Trinidad, Athens as well as UT Health EMS and Red Cross.