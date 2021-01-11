1 person dead following early Monday morning house fire in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) One person is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in Marshall.

According to officials, firefighters were called to a house in the 4300 bock of Sherman Drive shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Upon searching the residence for survivors, one person was found dead inside. The name of the person has not been released as of this writing.

“Our firefighters did an outstanding job under the circumstances, battling weather conditions and other EMS runs. The Marshall Police Department provided exceptional support, helping survivor Edith Morton during this tragic event.” Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper

No firefighters were injured. The investigation is ongoing at this time.