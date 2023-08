HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments are on the scene of a 117-acre fire in Houston County on Tuesday evening in the area of CR 4120 and CR 4125.

According to the Houston County Fire Marshal, the fire was 80% contained as of 8 p.m., but there will continue to be smoke in the area and small visible flames.

KETK News will provide updates as they become available.