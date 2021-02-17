2 dead after structure fire at The Mountain in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton Fire Chief Bud Sanford confirmed that two people are dead after a structure fire in Canton Tuesday night.

A fire at The Mountain in Canton was reported sometime shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday night during the bitter cold.

Sanford said that the fire resulted in a double fatality. He said the Canton Police Department had taken the lead in the ongoing investigation.

The Mountain in Canton is known for providing lodging and shopping near the city’s famous First Monday Trade Days.

The area previously caught fire three times in the past five years, according to the the fire department.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated.