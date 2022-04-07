NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) Two Smith County firefighters and the resident of a house were injured during an early morning house fire on Thursday.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, units from Noonday, Flint-Gresham, and Dixie were called to the 14000 block of County Road 1237 in Noonday around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a resident who had burns from the fire, but had already made it out of the house. Two firefighters also were burned during the call.

All three were taken to a local hospital, but one of the firefighters had to be flown to a burn unit in a Dallas hospital for advanced treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s house fire. We are actively investigating the fire, but right now our concerns are for the injured.” Jay Brooks, Smith County Fire Marshal

According to officials, the house is a loss, and as of this writing, there is no cause for the blaze. No names have been released at this time.