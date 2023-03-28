LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two pets were killed in a Lufkin house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lufkin Fire Department arrived to the 1300 block of Voyle Street at 12:45 p.m. to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Officials said the homeowner was not at home when the fire began, but a dog and a cat were still inside.

Firefighters entered the burning home to save the pets, but neither animal survived.

After 45 minutes of fighting the fire from inside and outside of the structure, fighters managed to get the blaze under control. With windy conditions Tuesday afternoon, they said they will continue to monitor for hot spots.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said an electrical issue in the attic caused the fire.