RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two storage buildings and part of a travel trailer were destroyed in a fire that officials said was started by outdoor burning in Rusk County on Thursday.

First responders received a call about the blaze just before 3 p.m. Crews from the Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office and New London Fire Department are on the scene working to put out the fire.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a fire danger statement due to elevated fire weather conditions in the area from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The weather conditions will support the spread of wildfires, officials said. Residents are urged to not burn outdoors and participate in any activities that cause sparks or flames.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get the latest information.