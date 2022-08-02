UPDATE: Wood County Fire Marshal – Fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% contained.

FM 2088 east of FM 2869 is closed. Fire evacuation has commenced to anyone on the east side of Horseshoe Bend. If you know anyone in Horseshoe Bend or the area around it officials ask that you please let them know.