UPDATE: Air support from the Texas Fire Service arrived at 4:15 p.m. they are currently using a technique called a “back burn” — which is to set a controlled fire to eliminate the fuel in the path of the wildfire — to slow it down until the Texas Fire Service plane can arrive with water for an airdrop. As of 5:10 p.m. the fire is estimated to be at 40 acres.

CROSS ROADS, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. First reports estimate the fire at 15 acres and growing. As of 3:48 p.m. estimates show up to 30 acres.

County officials have called for an evacuation of County Road 1200 from the 9800 block to the 1100 block. Residents of this area are directed to go to the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center.

Officials are also evacuating Private Road 5207. Residents are directed to go to the Henderson County Senior Citizen Center with a second evacuation area set up at the Cross Roads ISD Gym. Private Road 5203 is being evacuated as well. Officials have closed FM 59 from CR 1119 down to Becks Chapel Road.

Agencies currently on the scene include the County Fire Marshal, Texas Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office, and Southside, Malakoff, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, and Trinidad fire departments.

