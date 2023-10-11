ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 83-year-old woman is dead and her 63-year-old son is injured after a Tuesday house fire in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened on ACR 422, and the woman’s body was found inside after she “was not able to escape the fire.”

Her son was reportedly the one to call 911, and authorities said neighbors at the scene saw him attempting to crawl from the home before law enforcement arrived and were able to move him to safety.

Officials said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. An autopsy has been ordered for the woman, and officials said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the fire.