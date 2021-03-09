89-year-old Tyler man with criminal record stretching back seven decades indicted for arson

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who has had trouble with the law since the 1940s has been indicted for arson in connection with a fire back in November.

Kermit Francis Gabel was booked one week after a fire back on November 6 at a home on South Beckham Avenue that was abandoned. It was the latest in a string of blazes at vacant buildings.

Officials have not said whether a fire that occurred Friday, November 13 was connected to this arrest.

Gabel was also accused of multiple crimes in Ohio. He was known as a ‘serial cat burglar’ and was dubbed the ‘Silver Burglar’

His crime sprees date back to the 40s and early 50s, with him being busted in Cleveland, Ohio in 1979, 1991 and again in 2007.

In his numerous convictions, Gabel burglarized homes, stole jewelry, furs and silver. Prosecutors say he then arranged for the items to be shipped to buyers and then had his earnings transferred into bank accounts under another name, Roy Post.

One of his convictions in Texas in the 80s left him on parole for life. In fact, a judge wrote in a previous ruling that Gabel made a living by stealing other people’s property.