ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County officials are asking some residents to shelter in place due to a contained fire.

According to the county’s emergency management office, residents south of Eagle Railcar need to shelter in place due to a “small fire.” They say the fire is now contained but are asking residents to close their windows and stay indoors.

The Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office will alert the public when they are cleared. Local volunteer fire departments were working to put the fire out at as of noon Thursday.