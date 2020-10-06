Athens man charged with arson for setting water plant building on fire

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man is behind bars and charged for allegedly setting a water department building on fire Monday night.

18-year-old Blake Neeley allegedly confessed to Henderson County authorities that he started the blaze by lighting a trash can on fire. This caused “the interior of the building and electrical components to be burned and destroyed.” The plant is located at 1091 Blossom Lane in Athens.

Numerous fire departments were called to the scene and employees at the facility said that it had been the second fire in the past week. It is unclear if Neeley has been charged for the first fire or just Monday night’s incident.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that Neeley “was deceptive at first and was very nervous” in his interview with police. Neeley then allegedly told authorities that he crawled over a barbed wire fence and pried open the front door.