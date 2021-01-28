Body found inside burning Upshur County home

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A body was found in a home on fire in Upshur County Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The body was discovered inside a home at 2181 FM 1795. Firefighters were putting out the fire shortly after noon when they came across the body, said information from Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

The body is being sent to Tyler for an autopsy, he said.

State Fire Marshall Paul Steelman is investigating the fire and the sheriff’s office is assisting.

OTHER NEWS