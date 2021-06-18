First responders on scene of house fire in Henderson Friday afternoon

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson Fire and Church Hill VFD units are on the scene of a large residential fire Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of FM 3135 in Henderson.
People were initially asked to avoid the area, Rusk County OEM said.
Photos show that the fire was largely contained to an area in the attic near the garage.
