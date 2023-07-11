BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Fire Department received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch, a leading beer company, to help keep its responders hydrated as they battle fires.

The water will help firefighters during disasters such as wildfires, easing a major safety concern. On July 10, 2 pallets were dropped off.

“Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and keep them performing at their best,” says Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we now have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.”

According to the Bullard Fire Department, the water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services.

Anheuser-Busch has a tradition of pausing beer production each year to provide emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. Since 1988, the brewer has donated more than 90 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities impacted by natural disasters and other crises.

