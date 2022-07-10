TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A fire that broke out Saturday Night on FM 356 in Trinity County has recently flared back up, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The fire initially started around 11 p.m. on Saturday near the Shell gas station on FM 356, officials said. It was contained around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday. Sheriff Wallace said the fire burned between 2-4 acres.

Some Trinity County residents were without power due to the fire Saturday night. Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.