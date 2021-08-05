Cottage destroyed, dogs killed in Smith County house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A house was damaged in a fire and a cottage was destroyed in Smith County on Thursday.

All of the Smith County ESD 2 stations responded to the residence near CR 370 and S. Central Lane around 2:42 p.m.

32 firefighters arrived to help as well as first responders from Bullard, Arp, Smith County Fire Department, UT Health EMS, Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs, Whitehouse, and Jackson.

According to Cory Clanton, Training Chief with Smith County ESD 2, 25% of the house was damaged. A cottage nearby was also destroyed as well as the garage of the residence. A few dogs also died due to the fire.

Two people were outside when the fire happened, and no one was injured.

The homeowner noticed the fire when he was getting his keys. He attempted to put it out, but he was unsuccessful and called first responders.

Firefighters are still on the scene. They are trying to help the family salvage their belongings.

Officials do not know what caused the fire.