TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews in Tyler responded to a house fire Friday morning.

Police and fire department officials had a call come in at 8:15 a.m. The home is located in the 1500 block of Haynie Ave.

Witnesses at the scene say the home was empty at the start of the fire. There has been no official word on a potential cause.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.