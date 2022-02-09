GUN BARREL CITY (KETK) – One building was destroyed after a structure fire in Gun Barrel City Tuesday afternoon.

The local fire department released a statement saying that crews were dispatched initially to a grass fire in the 1200 block of Main Street at 4:13 p.m. The flames then spread to a building nearby.

The flames spread quickly, causing the department to request assistance from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Mabank and Eustace Fire Departments.

All departments worked to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings. Unfortunately, a storage building was destroyed by the flames.

Firefighters worked for roughly one hour to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported from the fire. Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman thanked those that came to their assistance.

“I would like to thank the fire departments for their response to our mutual aid request. Their support was needed to bring the fire under control. The Gun Barrel City Police Department closed East Main Street to protect the firefighters and keep motorists from driving through the hazardous smoke. ” Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman