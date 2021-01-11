Winter Weather Tools

Crews battling house fire early Monday morning in Tyler

Fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler home was engulfed in flames early Monday morning just hours after several inches of snow fell.

The fire began just after 2 a.m in the 3800 block of Fry Ave., according to officials at the scene.

A neighbor who witnessed the fire begin said that a tree fell onto the garage, which caused a spark. Firefighters at the scene though have not given an official cause.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported from the fire.

KETK News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

