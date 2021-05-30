Crews fight fatal structure fire in Jacksonville on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Jacksonville.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they got a report of a structure fire on CR 3102 in Jacksonville on Sunday, also known as Byrd Road. The caller told them that a mobile home was on fire and two people were inside.

Both Jacksonville Fire Department and Earles Chapel Volunteer Fire Department went to the scene along with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed. The local fire departments extinguished the fire and Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson conducted an inquest on scene.

The ATF and state Fire Marshal’s Office were brought in for body recovery and further investigation of the fire.

The deceased have been sent to Forensic Medical Management of Tyler for an autopsy. Their names have not been released yet pending family notification.

The sheriff’s department said that no foul play is suspected at this time.

KETK is working to get more information and will update this article.