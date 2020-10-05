UPDATE: Family pet dies, owners ‘lose everything’ in Kilgore house fire

UPDATE (2:30 P.M.) – Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore told KETK News that a family is mourning the loss of a pet as well as their home after a fire late Sunday night.

No one was injured in the blaze, despite three people being in the house when it started. Moore said that the family “pretty much lost everything” and also stated that the age of the building slowed down their ability to put the fire out.

He is ruling the fire an accident and that it began in the back of the house. Investigators are still trying to piece together how long the fire had burned before anyone noticed.

Moore said that the family had lived in the home for more than 20 years. He could not confirm or deny whether there were smoke detectors inside.

First responders are investigating after a home goes up in flames in the Kilgore area. Authorities said the blaze broke out at a house on the 2500 block of Stone Road sometime Sunday evening.

Authorities did not divulge if anyone was inside the home at the time or how it started. The public was asked to avoid the area as first responders worked the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.