1 person dead, several pets dead in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person has died in a house fire Wednesday morning along with several dogs.

Photos by William Bethancourt





According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire was reported in the 1400 block of Aars Drive.

Officials say there was only one person in the home at the time, and the home was heavily damaged. Heavy conditions were made to the front of the house of the north east corner.

The fire officials made entry into the house where they found the victim in the room that is believed to be where the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Structure fire reported at 1405 Aars, Please avoid the area if possible — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) October 21, 2020

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.