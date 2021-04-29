Crews responding to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near HWY 31 and Loop 281.

There was not an exact address for the fire but it is near the intersection of Ray Street and Sabine Street.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May confirmed in a brief phone interview with KETK News that the building was a home.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries from the fire or if there was even anyone home.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Longview Fire Dept has responded to structure fire on Ray St off of Sabine St. — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) April 29, 2021

This is an developing story and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.