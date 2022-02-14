BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana, Texas man died in an early-morning house fire in Bowie County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Floyd Glenn Rush, 74, was found inside a home engulfed in flames just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Bowie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 7000 block of Highway 59 South. When they arrived at the scene, BCSO deputies Cochran and Lillis found the home fully engulfed in flames and filled with smoke.

When they opened the front door, the deputies found Rush on the floor nearby. They pulled him from the burning structure, placed him on the front lawn where CPR was administered. Unfortunately, however, the attempts were in vain and Rush died at the scene.

No one else was believed to be in the home at the time of the fire. Rush’s remains were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.