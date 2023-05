KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Three fire departments came together early Monday morning to battle a house fire in Kilgore.

According to the Kilgore Fire Department, they responded to a call on the 900 block of Couch Street around 2 a.m. on Memorial Day. Overton and Crims Chapel VFDs also helped fight the fire.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office.