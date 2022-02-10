OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Overton convenience store suffered “extensive damage” late Wednesday night after a fire, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The store was at the Exxon gas station on Commerce Street in downtown Overton. Crews at the scene reported a large fire inside when they arrived on the scene.

The building suffered extensive damage and one firefighter did suffer “minor injuries.” The release did not list a possible cause of the blaze.

On Wednesday, two people were killed after a fire at a Kilgore home. Investigators are still looking for the cause.