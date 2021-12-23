Family escapes uninjured after fire destroys Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday night, the Lufkin Fire Department was called to an engulfed home in the 600 block of North Raguet Street.

Four family members told the Lufkin Fire Marshal, Ozzie Jarman, that they were home around 10:20 p.m. when they heard a “boom.”

“They said the house then filled with smoke and flames,” Jarman said, noting that the family said it started in a back bedroom.

The family escaped uninjured and one of them went across the street to a convenience store to call 911.

Lufkin Fire responded four engines, two chiefs, two support staff, and 20 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 10:24 p.m. and began extinguishing the fire.

Officials were able to get the fire under control around 12:20 a.m.

Jarman said the fire was not suspicious in nature and that it will be difficult to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.