PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A family lost their dog and their home in a fire on Tuesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., volunteers at Payne Springs Fire Rescue were alerted to a structure fire in Hidden Hills Harbor. They found a single-wide trailer with add-ons with “heavy fire involvement.”

Two adults and four children were able to escape without injuries. Their dog did not make it out “and they pretty much lost everything,” according to the fire department.

A downed power line initially hampered the firefighting efforts, charging a good portion of the fire. Several firefighters reportedly received minor shocks from the power line, but there were no serious injuries.

Several first responders helped the efforts including Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Log Cabin Fire, Caney City Fire, American Red Cross and UT Health EMS.