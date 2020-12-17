Fire at Studio 6 Extended Stay causes occupants to relocate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People staying at a Studio 6 Extended Stay on Troup Highway in Tyler, had to find a new place to stay after a chimney fire took place.

No one was hurt and officials at the scene say the fire was contained shortly after they arrived.

Due to shutting off power, and water damage due to the hoses, officials said residents of the building may have to be relocated.

