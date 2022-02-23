TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Firefighters in Texarkana fought to contain a blaze that started in an abandoned building Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned hotel on the 5400 block North State Line Avenue near downtown Texarkana, Texas caught fire around 4:00 p.m. Flames were visible above the tree line as firefighters worked to bring them under control.

Police blocked the lanes and rerouted traffic while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

A local man, Richard Johnson, saw the smoke as he was closing up after work nearby and captured footage of the fire. He says when he arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames and the hotel walls were collapsing.

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

Photos of Texarkana hotel fire (Source: Richard Johnson)

The cause of the fire is not yet known.