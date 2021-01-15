Fire damages home in Tyler near New Copeland Road, Shepherd Lane

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A house fire was reported on New Copeland Road and Shepherd Lane in Tyler.

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. There were also reports of ladders being used.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out.

The inside of the home was mostly damaged and and the exterior was also damaged.

At the scene of a structure fire in Tyler.



Two neighbors saw smoke and called 911. Looks like firefighters have put most of it out. @KETK pic.twitter.com/l0aWoNFUGh — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) January 15, 2021

There are no injuries that we know of so far, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Two neighbors were walking by and saw smoke coming from the house. They called 911 and then went to the front and back door to see if anyone was home. They were able to alert the home owner because of a number for a business on a sign in front of the home. The home owner arrived shortly after around 10:44 a.m.

This story is developing, KETK will update you as more information comes out.