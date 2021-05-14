VIDEO: Large fire damages warehouse near downtown Rusk

Video courtesy Instanews Cherokee County

Photo courtesy Johnny Banks

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — A metal building housing a warehouse and garage was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in Rusk.

The structure was near the Heaven’s Sake Flea Market at 226 Copeland St.

Johnny Banks, a member of the Rusk Fire Department, said that several firefighting units were on the scene.

“We’re just trying to knock it (the fire) down at this point,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

He said the metal building that was damaged is a L-shaped structure that holds both a warehouse and a garage.