UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) – The fire is 95% contained now.

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) – The fire is 80% contained, said officials.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments are working to contain a wildfire in the Cross Roads area in Henderson County, according to Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

The fire is located close to County Road 1200 and County Road 1201 and is around 30 acres. Some hay bales are also burning.

The fire is in precinct 1 and about three miles from Tuesday’s fire.

The following departments are assisting: the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the Texas Forest Service, the Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Southside, Trinidad, Caney City, Malakoff, Murchison, Payne Springs, and North 19.

There were also four fires in Henderson County on Tuesday and they burned around 200 acres. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital the same day due to smoke inhalation.