HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire responded and extinguished a trailer fire at Buffalo Ridge RV Park on State Highway 323 at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say that an initial call stated that the trailer was engulfed.

Henderson Fire is responding to an RV Fire at Buffalo Ridge RV Park on SH 323. Initial call stated an RV or trailer fully engulfed. No further details are available currently. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) November 14, 2020

At around 4:30 p.m. Rusk County OEM reported that the fire had been extinguished.

4:32 PM – Fire has been extinguished. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) November 14, 2020

It is unknown if there have been any injuries at this time, or how the fire started.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.