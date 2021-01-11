1 dead, 1 injured in Winona house fire

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – According to officials, one person is dead and one person was injured in a Winona house fire this morning.

The call came at around 11:30 a.m. and several fire departments are on scene including Winona, Red Springs and Jackson Heights. No word on the extent of the damage or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated.

NOTE: This was first reported as a church fire, but we have since confirmed that this was a house fire.