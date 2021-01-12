Firefighter suffers minor burns, 3 pets dies in Longview house fire Tuesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview firefighter suffered minor burns at a home fire Tuesday afternoon.

A residence at 128 E. Melton St. was engulfed when the Longview Fire Department arrived about 12:45 p.m., said information from the city.

“Crews were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes but not before three of the family pets died as a result of the fire,” the news release said.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The name of the injured firefighter was not released.

