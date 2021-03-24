Firefighters across Polk County come together to battle church fire

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Fire departments battled a church fire in Polk County on Wednesday.

Firefighters from all around Polk County responded to a fire at Chesswood Baptist Church in Livingston on US 59.

Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department got on the scene at 10 a.m. and were still battling the fire hours later. One lane of US 59 was shut down for hours but has since reopened.

Citizens from the community came together to help the first responders by bringing them food and drinks.

“We here in the background were getting pretty concerned about our men being there in all that heat with no food, then we found out sandwiches and drinks were brought to the scene for all the firemen,” a post from the Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department said.

The church building has been deemed a total loss.