HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson County first responders say they are exhausted after battling four wildfires in one day. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital Tuesday from smoke inhalation.

Volunteer firefighters said they are mentally and physically recovering from hours of work, putting out flames in Henderson County. The Caney City Volunteer Fire Department was one of the many first responders in East Texas who rushed to help.

“I was one of the first trucks that got in and it went from being just open pasture to tree line and it ran from there and spread just unbelievably quick,” said Kayce Lanham, assistant chief of the Caney City Volunteer Fire Department.

Lanham was at the fire on South 59 for six hours before being pulled to another fire, she described what she saw as overwhelming.

“You did have a moment of ‘Oh my goodness’ this is happening, we watched it happen. It’s a shock and awe to see something move that fast,” added Lanham.

The fire burned 166 acres and is now contained thanks to the hard work of first responders. The Texas A&M Forest Service also rushed over for back-up.

“We come in with the dozers, our engines, and aircraft,” explained Sean Dugan, the public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service Northeast Texas.

Fire departments across East Texas are seeing an increase in calls since the dry conditions started. Many of the firefighters volunteer their time to help the community.

“All of my guys have jobs other than here so when they page us out, we leave our jobs and go. So, it’s been a struggle sometimes trying to get enough rest,” said Keith Johnson, the assistant fire chief of the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department.

In terms of safety, one of the main factors to focus on is a fire is heat stress.

“Keep your body as cool as possible, develop a good work-to-rest ratio, and drink lots of water,” said Dugan.

First responders said they will continue to post about the dry conditions and say they won’t stop spreading the message of safety until the burn ban is lifted.