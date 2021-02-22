Firefighters working to extinguish vehicle on fire near Rusk County Airport

(KETK)- Firefighters received a call after a vehicle completely caught on fire on Monday.

Henderson Fire, RCSO, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the situation around 9:47 p.m. The Henderson Fire Department Engine 1 was on the scene, according to Rusk County OEM.

The fire happened at the intersection of FM 13 and Loop 571, and it was eventually contained. The car was also unoccupied when firefighters arrived.