First responders battle fire at Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- First responders are working to contain a structure fire near a church in Tyler.
An outreach building of the Tyler Metro Church caught on fire. Multiple fire departments including, Chapel Hill and Whitehouse were called to 14196 TX-110 after 2 p.m.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.
