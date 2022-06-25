Editor’s Note: KETK initially gave an update that Highway 94 was shut down completely. The highway was opened just after this update was posted. The article has been modified to reflect this change.

(UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.) — The fire raging between Glendale and Groveton has grown to 150 acres and is at 40% containment, according to TAMFS.

Sheriff Wallace has also confirmed in a Facebook post that the fire has “jumped the road,” spreading across Highway 94. However, the fire has been controlled enough to allow traffic to pass through the area.

(UPDATE) — According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has consumed approximately 80 acres and is at 20% containment.

GLENDALE, Texas (KETK) — A forest fire is currently raging in Glendale, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, causing some road closures.

Wallace stated in a Facebook post that the fire has consumed less than 50 acres, but continues to grow, according to estimates from an on-scene helicopter pilot.

The fire is reportedly located between Trinity and Groveton, near Highway 94, which could lead to a temporary closure of the road. Wallace said that people traveling along this highway should watch for fire equipment and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.